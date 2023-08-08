Vertex Energy (VTNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Vertex Energy to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect Vertex Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $14.64.

VTNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

In other Vertex Energy news, COO James Gary Rhame acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

