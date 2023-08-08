Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMC. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,202,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,124,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,127,589 shares of company stock worth $58,340,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,412,826,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 32.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.