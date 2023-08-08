Sportradar Group (SRAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. On average, analysts expect Sportradar Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Sportradar Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the second quarter worth $155,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

