Xometry (XMTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.71 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. On average, analysts expect Xometry to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xometry Price Performance

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $740.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of -0.06. Xometry has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Xometry by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 568,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,875 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 457,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the period.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

