NuScale Power (SMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 868.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%.

NuScale Power stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. NuScale Power has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $15.82.

In related news, CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $235,541.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,048 shares in the company, valued at $118,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $235,541.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,048 shares in the company, valued at $118,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $40,738.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,055.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,988 shares of company stock worth $884,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 55.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 853,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 93,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,465,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 85,076 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $10,090,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 528,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

