Spire Global (SPIR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Spire Global to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 57.31% and a negative net margin of 112.87%. The business had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 million. On average, analysts expect Spire Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Price Performance

SPIR opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $110.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at Spire Global

In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 56,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $41,513.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,080,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,939,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 196,528 shares of company stock valued at $143,523 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spire Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Further Reading

