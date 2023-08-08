Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $120.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WIX. 58.com reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Wix.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.33.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $94.87 on Friday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -85.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.45.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

