The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target to $101.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.86.

WFRD stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after buying an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after buying an additional 941,426 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth $40,991,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 558.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 853,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after buying an additional 724,358 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 80.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,071,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,507,000 after buying an additional 478,145 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

