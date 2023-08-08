Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Delek US in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DK. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Delek US from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

