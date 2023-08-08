Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIX. Benchmark upgraded shares of Wix.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. 58.com reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $102.82.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Wix.com by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Wix.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

