The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $103.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of WWD opened at $127.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.55. Woodward has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $133.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,440 shares of company stock worth $856,394 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 265.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

