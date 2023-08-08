Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $13.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MCRB opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $589.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,977.08% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The company had revenue of ($0.52) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 370,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 260,845 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 727,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 72,538 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

