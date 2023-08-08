Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of WBD opened at $14.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

