Atb Cap Markets Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for STERIS’ (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for STERIS’’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$263.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$264.10 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

