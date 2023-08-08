Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Issued By HC Wainwright

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vericel in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vericel from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on VCEL

Vericel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $31.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. Vericel has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 38.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vericel by 174.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.