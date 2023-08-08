Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Terex Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Terex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

TEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.58.

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock opened at $63.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 34,087 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Terex during the second quarter valued at $6,763,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 51.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Terex by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

