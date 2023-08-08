Atb Cap Markets Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WCN opened at $143.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.42 and its 200 day moving average is $137.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.