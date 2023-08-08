Atb Cap Markets Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2023

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

WCN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WCN opened at $143.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.42 and its 200 day moving average is $137.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.