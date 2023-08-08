William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.58.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78. Terex has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Terex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,041,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,523,000 after acquiring an additional 482,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

