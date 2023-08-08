Brokers Set Expectations for The Western Union Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Western Union in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.
Western Union Price Performance
WU opened at $11.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.
Western Union Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Western Union by 120.7% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 37.1% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
