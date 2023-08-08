Brokers Set Expectations for The Western Union Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Western Union in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

WU opened at $11.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Western Union by 120.7% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 37.1% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

