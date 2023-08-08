Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Trane Technologies plc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Trane Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $208.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $209.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.