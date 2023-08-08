William Blair Weighs in on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,718.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

