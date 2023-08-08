Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Upbound Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Upbound Group in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Upbound Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Upbound Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.93 million. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Upbound Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Upbound Group

Upbound Group Stock Down 1.7 %

UPBD opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $26,994.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,399.15%.

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.