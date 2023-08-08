Cormark Comments on Trican Well Service Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$297.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.43 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.53%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$4.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$983.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$2.66 and a 1-year high of C$4.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

