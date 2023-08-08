Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Reduced by Analyst

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.38.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$40.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.62 and a 1 year high of C$41.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. SNC-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SNC-Lavalin Group

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare acquired 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,581.50. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.