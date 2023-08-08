Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Vermilion Energy Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VET. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.27.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

TSE:VET opened at C$19.13 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.53. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,720.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.