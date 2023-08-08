Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Dream Impact Trust Raised by Echelon Wealth Partners (TSE:MPT)

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Dream Impact Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Dream Impact Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$5.11 million for the quarter.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Dream Impact Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is an increase from Dream Impact Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.