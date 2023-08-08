Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGY. Raymond James cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight Capital set a C$13.00 price target on Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.88.

Shares of SGY opened at C$8.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$837.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$10.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

