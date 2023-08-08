Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NYSE TPX opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

