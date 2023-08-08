KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 1.1 %

TPX stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

