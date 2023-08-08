Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Home Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
Home Capital Group Stock Performance
TSE:HCG opened at C$43.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.55. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$23.82 and a 12 month high of C$44.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.94.
Home Capital Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.
Home Capital Group Company Profile
Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. The company provides various lending and savings solutions. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Home Capital Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.