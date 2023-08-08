Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Home Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

TSE:HCG opened at C$43.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.55. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$23.82 and a 12 month high of C$44.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.26. Home Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of C$137.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.50 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. The company provides various lending and savings solutions. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading

