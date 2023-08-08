National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%.

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

NYSE:TRI opened at $130.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.53. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $138.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 246.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

