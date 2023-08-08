Metals One PLC (LON:MET1) Insider Jonathan Owen Purchases 16,986 Shares

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Owen bought 16,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £679.44 ($868.29).
Metals One Stock Performance
Shares of LON MET1 opened at GBX 4.15 ($0.05) on Tuesday. Metals One PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07).
About Metals One
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Metals One
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Metals One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.