Metals One PLC (LON:MET1) Insider Jonathan Owen Purchases 16,986 Shares

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Owen bought 16,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £679.44 ($868.29).

Metals One Stock Performance

Shares of LON MET1 opened at GBX 4.15 ($0.05) on Tuesday. Metals One PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

About Metals One

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire critical battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt and copper. It holds interests in the Paltamo and Rautavaara nickel-copper-zinc projects, as well as the Black Schist project located in Finland; and the Brownfield Råna nickel project located in Norway.

