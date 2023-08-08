Insider Buying: SysGroup plc (LON:SYS) Insider Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) insider Heejae Chae acquired 150,000 shares of SysGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($55,591.05).

SysGroup Trading Up 3.5 %

SYS opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.38) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.65. The company has a market capitalization of £14.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2,950.00 and a beta of 0.69. SysGroup plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18.25 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 38.75 ($0.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70.

SysGroup Company Profile

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. The company offers public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as virtual private cloud, PCI-DSS hosting, cloud desktop, and SysCloud services; managed IT services comprising managed cloud, managed infrastructure, managed IT support, managed virtual desktop, managed office 365, managed AWS, and managed azure; disaster recovery, sys-assure 365, and back up services; and IT security services, such as penetration testing, endpoint security, DDOS, email security, security awareness training, firewalls, multi factor authentication, and GDPR automation services.

