Insider Buying: SysGroup plc (LON:SYS) Insider Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) insider Heejae Chae acquired 150,000 shares of SysGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($55,591.05).
SysGroup Trading Up 3.5 %
SYS opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.38) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.65. The company has a market capitalization of £14.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2,950.00 and a beta of 0.69. SysGroup plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18.25 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 38.75 ($0.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70.
SysGroup Company Profile
