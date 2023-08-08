Analysts Offer Predictions for Westlake Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Westlake in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.60.

Westlake Stock Up 2.2 %

Westlake stock opened at $133.93 on Monday. Westlake has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $138.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Westlake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Westlake by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Westlake by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Westlake by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

