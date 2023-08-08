Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Insider Peter Dicks Buys 31,778 Shares

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Dicks acquired 31,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £317.78 ($406.11).

Peter Dicks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Peter Dicks acquired 100,000 shares of Miton UK MicroCap Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,277.96).

Miton UK MicroCap Trust Price Performance

MINI stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.72) on Tuesday. Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 51 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 72 ($0.92). The firm has a market cap of £53.00 million and a PE ratio of -96.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 58.66.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust Announces Dividend

Miton UK MicroCap Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Miton UK MicroCap Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.02%.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

