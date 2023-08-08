Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.08. SNC-Lavalin Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Down 3.5 %

SNC stock opened at C$40.25 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$21.62 and a twelve month high of C$41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 365.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at SNC-Lavalin Group

In related news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare purchased 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,581.50. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.