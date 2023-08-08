William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.6 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $233.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $238.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,799,000 after buying an additional 771,220 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after buying an additional 628,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

