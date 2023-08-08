National Bank Financial Comments on IGM Financial Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGMFree Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IGM Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IGM. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.63.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$38.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.45 and a 1 year high of C$43.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.67. The firm has a market cap of C$9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.96%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

