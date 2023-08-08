Wendy’s (WEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. On average, analysts expect Wendy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Wendy’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 370.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $26,018,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.