Excelerate Energy (EE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Excelerate Energy to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $211.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. On average, analysts expect Excelerate Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.45. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 201,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,206,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 161.6% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 671,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 414,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Articles

