Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $91.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

NYSE GRNT opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Granite Ridge Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,779.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,766 shares of company stock valued at $79,167. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth $125,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.