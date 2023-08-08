CEVA (CEVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect CEVA to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.17 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. On average, analysts expect CEVA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Price Performance

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85.

Insider Activity at CEVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $177,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CEVA by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in CEVA by 35.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CEVA

About CEVA

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.