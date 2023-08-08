Tricon Residential (TCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCNGet Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$254.92 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 75.29%.

Shares of TCN opened at C$12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.18. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$9.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.70.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.79.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

