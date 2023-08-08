Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $132.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. On average, analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.
Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
