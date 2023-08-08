Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

