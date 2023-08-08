Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.81 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 18.59%.

TSE:MFC opened at C$25.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.70. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$20.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 124.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88. The company has a market cap of C$47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Desjardins set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.15.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

