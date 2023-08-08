CION Investment (CION) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.14%.

CION opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $601.70 million, a PE ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.35. CION Investment has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 15,715 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,746.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 28,780 shares of company stock worth $274,478 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CION. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new position in CION Investment in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 301.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

CION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

