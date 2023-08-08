Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.56.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $80.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,706 shares of company stock worth $12,981,522. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

