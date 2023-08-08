Walt Disney (DIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walt Disney to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Walt Disney stock opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.13.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

