HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.88.

Get HP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.